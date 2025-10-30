How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update For First Time After Critical Spleen Injury in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has finally broken his silence after spending several days in a Sydney hospital following a serious on-field injury. The 30-year-old batter was admitted after suffering a blow to his rib during the third ODI against Australia, an incident that caused internal bleeding and required immediate medical attention.

The injury, described as a "blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding," occurred when Iyer attempted a diving catch at backward point to dismiss Alex Carey. Though he managed to complete a spectacular grab, the impact of his fall proved costly.

Moments later, Iyer was seen leaving the field in discomfort before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was placed under close medical supervision in the ICU.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer has responded well to treatment and is now on the road to recovery. The governing body also stated that his condition has improved significantly after surgery and that he continues to be monitored by both Indian and Australian medical specialists.

On Thursday, Iyer took to Instagram to reassure fans and express his gratitude for their support during his recovery period. "I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," his story read.

According to reports from RevSportz, the injury is expected to sideline Iyer for nearly two months, ruling him out of India's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30. His availability for the home series against New Zealand in January also remains uncertain at this stage.

While Iyer's absence will undoubtedly be felt in the Indian middle order, the positive updates on his recovery have brought relief to teammates and fans alike. For now, the focus remains on his complete rehabilitation, with hopes that he will make a strong and healthy return to the field in the new year.