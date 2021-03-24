Shreyas Iyer to miss 2nd, 3rd ODI against England; might miss IPL 2021 too after shoulder injury

In the possible absence of Shreyas, India might just hand ODI debut for Suryakumar Yadav in the second ODI on Friday (March 26) at the MCA Stadium.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," a BCCI release had said on Tuesday. Shreyas was taken for scans and MyKhel has learnt that the scan reports have revealed a much worse injury than it appeared first.

However, Rohit, who was hit by a rising delivery by Mark Wood, is no serious danger but as a measure of precaution he might be given rest in the second ODI with Shubman Gill coming in as opener. As things stand now, Rohit, the captain of Mumbai Indians, should be available for their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.

Coming back to Shreyas, it has emerged that Shyreas might take at least two to three weeks to fully recuperate, making his participation in the IPL 2021, at least in the initial stages, doubtful. If he needs a shoulder surgery, then the recuperation process might be extended up to three or four months.

Shreyas has also been roped in by Lancashire for the Royal London ODI tournament and at the present scenario it looks doubtful too. In the event of him missing a part of the IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals might give the captaincy role to one among Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan.

The fitness of Eoin Morgan, the England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain, and batsman Sam Billings, who was drafted in by the Capitals, too were injured during the first ODI but they batted in England's innings. Morgan suffered webbing injury while Billings' collar bone was hurt. They might miss the second ODI but as things stand now the Englishmen should be available for the IPL 2021.