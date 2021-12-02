Shreyas Iyer warned: New Zealand may use short balls against India batsman, says Southee

Southee admitted that it is not easy to bowl short balls on slow surfaces, but said the tactic was under-employed while bowling to Shreyas in the first Test.

“Those are the decisions which Kane Williamson and Gary Stead (NZ coach) have to make in the next 24 hours. We have not been able to train because of the weather.

“They will have a look at the wicket this afternoon and then a decision can be made but we are yet to take a look at the wicket," said Southee during a virtual press conference.

When asked whether more short-ball tactic could be employed while bowling to Shreyas Iyer, Southee said: "He played exceptionally well, the way he played on his debut and with that confidence, it was brilliant.

“I guess we have a little more information on him now. It is not that easy to target with short ball on such slow surfaces. We will look at our plans, although he scored some runs, India has a quality lineup."

Talking about the inclement weather in Mumbai, Southee said: "I guess the wickets has been under the covers, hopefully, Gary and Kane can have a look at this wicket this afternoon. We were not expecting rain but this is something we need to adapt to it.”

Southee has also backed the Kiwis middle order to come good in the second Test against India despite a poor show in the opening game at the Green Park Stadium last week.

Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Blundell all failed to leave a mark before Rachin Ravindra's gutsy innings helped New Zealand earn a draw in the first Test on Monday.

"No, I don't think so (middle-order concern). There were periods for both sides where one was able to take wickets at a time, so it's not easy to start in these conditions," said Southee during the virtual pre-match press conference.

"Ross Taylor is experienced and knows this part of the world as well and then you have a couple of guys who have played here.

"So I don't think the form of middle order is a concern for us. They are all quality players and I'm sure they can perform at this level," he added.