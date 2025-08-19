Cricket Shubman Gill becomes vice-captain in Asia Cup 2025, his captain smashes Century on Debut By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 16:56 [IST]

The India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced on Tuesday (August 19). Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the side while Shubman Gill has been appointed as vice-captain.

After a stellar outing in the England series, Shubman has got a deserved hike in the T20I format as well. Although many doubted his place in the team, the selectors have kept their faith in the Punjab-born.

On the day when Gill found a new throne in his crown, his former India U19 teammate and then captain, Prithvi Shaw, was toiling in domestic cricket, but made a strong start with Maharashtra.

Shaw marked a significant comeback with a century in his maiden innings for Maharashtra in the 2025 Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against Chhattisgarh in Chennai. The 25-year-old opener scored a composed 111 runs off 141 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and one six, demonstrating great concentration and skill on a challenging pitch.

This outstanding innings came after Shaw's switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra, following his exclusion from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad and disappointment after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auctions. Shaw's form and fitness had been under scrutiny, and missing out on the IPL added to questions about his cricketing future. Despite these setbacks, Shaw chose to move to Maharashtra seeking more consistent playing opportunities and to revive his career.

His century in the Buchi Babu Invitational sends a strong message that he is still very much capable of performing at a high level and aiming for a return to international cricket. Shaw's last international appearance was in July 2021, and since then, he has been largely ignored for major tournaments, including the Asia Cup 2025 squad and the IPL 2025 season.

Fitness issues, disciplinary problems have ravaged the former India U19 captain, who led the team to a U19 World Cup win back in 2018. As the new journey with Maharashtra just started, Shaw will be hoping for his ascendancy among the elites soon.