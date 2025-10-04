Cricket Shubman Gill Takes the Helm: India’s Youngest ODI Captains Through the Years By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 22:11 [IST]

Shubman Gill's appointment as India's new ODI captain has added another milestone to his fast-rising career. At just 26, Gill becomes one of the youngest players ever to lead the Indian team in One-Day Internationals, taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement as part of its long-term planning for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Though Rohit has been relieved of captaincy duties, he remains part of the ODI setup alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli. The two return to international action after a break following the ICC Champions Trophy final earlier this year.

Gill's rise to leadership has been swift and steady. Already India's Test and T20I skipper, he now takes charge of the ODI side-completing his leadership hat-trick across formats. His success as captain began earlier this year with a 2-2 Test series draw against England, followed by a dominant innings victory over the West Indies. While his ODI captaincy experience is limited-having led only six times in List-A cricket-his tactical maturity and calm temperament have impressed the selectors.

Gill now joins an illustrious group of young Indian captains who led the national team at an early age. The list includes several legends who went on to shape Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar was just 23 years and 126 days old when he captained India against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 1996. Suresh Raina followed at 23 years and 182 days, leading the side versus Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2010. Kapil Dev, who later led India to the 1983 World Cup glory, was 23 years and 249 days when he first captained the ODI side in 1982.

Others who made the mark early include Virender Sehwag (24y 178d), Virat Kohli (24y 239d), and Ravi Shastri (24y 245d). With Gill now assuming the role, he becomes the seventh-youngest Indian ODI captain, following in the footsteps of icons who began their leadership journeys early and went on to achieve greatness.

For Gill, the challenge is as exciting as it is demanding-continuing India's rich legacy of young leaders who've shaped the future of Indian cricket.