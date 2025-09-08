English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Shubman Gill Turns 26: Gujarat Titans celebrate captain's birthday with special Projection in Ahmedabad

By MyKhel Staff

India's T20I vice captain for the Asia Cup, Shubman Gill, celebrates his birthday today (September 8). The star India batter celebrates turning 26 while in the UAE for the Asia Cup.

Born in Fazilka, Punjab, Gill is recognised for his rapid rise-from a U-19 prodigy to India's youngest Test captain and star white-ball vice-captain. In the IPL, he leads Gujarat Titans and took charge in 2024 after Hardik Pandya's exit, steering the side to strong playoff finishes.

Shubman Gill Turns 26 Gujarat Titans celebrate captain s birthday with special Projection in Ahmedabad

Gill's achievements include being the youngest ODI double centurion, fastest to 2000 ODI runs, and earning multiple ICC Player of the Month awards. His leadership and consistency have made him a future India captain and a role model for young cricketers.

The India star's stock has significantly spiked after his stellar outing in the England Test series. Gill didn't just score more than 700 runs with the bat, but led the team brilliantly as India came out of the series with a 2-2 stalemate. And as he celebrates his birthday, his IPL team Gujarat Titans found a special projection to showcase their love.

Shubman Gill Turns 26 Gujarat Titans celebrate captain s birthday with special Projection in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans celebrated captain Shubman Gill's birthday in a grand way with a spectacular projection in Ahmedabad, lighting up the city with wishes for "Gujarat Ka Dil, Shubman Gill".

They will be hoping for a significant outing for their captain in the upcoming Asia Cup, as India commence their journey from Wednesday.

Story first published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 9:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out