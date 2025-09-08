Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slams 2025: How many Majors the Spaniard Won this Season? Check Out Full Stats, Results

'Plan was to Peak at Business Period': Paddy Upton reveals key for success as India win Hockey Asia Cup | Exclusive

Cricket Shubman Gill Turns 26: Gujarat Titans celebrate captain's birthday with special Projection in Ahmedabad By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 9:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's T20I vice captain for the Asia Cup, Shubman Gill, celebrates his birthday today (September 8). The star India batter celebrates turning 26 while in the UAE for the Asia Cup.

Born in Fazilka, Punjab, Gill is recognised for his rapid rise-from a U-19 prodigy to India's youngest Test captain and star white-ball vice-captain. In the IPL, he leads Gujarat Titans and took charge in 2024 after Hardik Pandya's exit, steering the side to strong playoff finishes.

Gill's achievements include being the youngest ODI double centurion, fastest to 2000 ODI runs, and earning multiple ICC Player of the Month awards. His leadership and consistency have made him a future India captain and a role model for young cricketers.

The India star's stock has significantly spiked after his stellar outing in the England Test series. Gill didn't just score more than 700 runs with the bat, but led the team brilliantly as India came out of the series with a 2-2 stalemate. And as he celebrates his birthday, his IPL team Gujarat Titans found a special projection to showcase their love.

Gujarat Titans celebrated captain Shubman Gill's birthday in a grand way with a spectacular projection in Ahmedabad, lighting up the city with wishes for "Gujarat Ka Dil, Shubman Gill".

They will be hoping for a significant outing for their captain in the upcoming Asia Cup, as India commence their journey from Wednesday.