Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha to lead India A against South Africa A in multiday series

By
Shubman Gill will lead India A in the first match against South Africa A
Shubman Gill will lead India A in the first match against South Africa A

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: The All-India Senior Selection Committee met at BCCI National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to pick the India A squad for the Paytm multiday series against South Africa A.

The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9th while the second match will take place in Mysore from September 17th.

The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match.

While Shubman Gill will lead the India A team in the first match, Wriddhiman Saha will captain the side in the second match against South Africa A.

Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final.

India A squad for 1st match: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar

India A squad for 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (Captain & wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Source: BCCI

Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
