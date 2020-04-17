Cricket
Simon Fry, John Ward retire from elite umpiring

By
Melbourne, April 17: Simon Fry of South Australia and Victoria's John Ward have retired from elite umpiring. Over the past two decades, Fry and Ward have enjoyed distinguished careers at international and domestic level. The pair stood in their final match together, in Tasmania''s Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over New South Wales at Blundstone Arena in March.

Fry departs elite umpiring after 20 seasons. His international career, highlighted by seven Test matches on-field, also included 76 white ball internationals across women's and men's cricket. In total, Fry stood in 100 First Class, 130 List-A and 93 T20 men''s matches and won the CA Umpire Award four times.

"Never would I have thought that a chance meeting with a former teammate would lead to a twenty-year career in the game that I love. I believe the time is right to step aside and for someone else to experience the same opportunities, challenges and sense of satisfaction that I have enjoyed," Fry said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

Ward has also called time on his career after 19 seasons in the elite ranks. He stood in 32 white ball internationals, in a total of 87 First Class, 84 List-A and 117 T20 matches.

"I feel very fortunate to have umpired cricket at this level for so long. It has been a privilege. The relationships I've developed with on-field colleagues, match referees, CA staff and players have been the highlight for me," Ward said.

"My retirement creates an opportunity for someone else to experience this high-performance environment and I hope they enjoy it as much as I did."

Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations, thanked both retiring umpires on behalf of the Australian Cricket community.

"We extend our congratulations and thanks to both Simon and John on their outstanding contributions to umpiring in Australia," Roach said.

"Throughout their careers, Simon and John have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership. Both depart the umpiring ranks at the top of their craft and we wish them well in their retirement," he added.

For Daily Alerts

Read more about: cricket umpire retirement
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
