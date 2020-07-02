Cricket
SL's 2011 WC final fixing probe: Sangakkara records statement over 10 hours

By Pti

Colombo, July 2: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Thursday spent 10 hours recording his statement to a Special Investigation Unit probing allegations by the country's former sports minister that the team's 2011 World Cup final against India was fixed by "certain parties".

2011 WC 'fixing' probe: Former SL captain Aravinda de Silva grilled for six hours; Sangakkara asked to give statement

An investigation was started into the 2011 World Cup final by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Sports, following former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegations that the April 2, 2011 final was fixed even though no substantial proof has been furnished to corroborate the charge.

According to 'newswire.lk', Sangakkara, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final, recorded his statement over 10 hours. However, the details of his deposition are not known as yet.

ICC World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka say it opens criminal probe into allegations of 'fixed' final

"Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara recorded a statement for nearly 10 hours at the Special Police Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports today," the website reported.

It also reported that members of a youth outfit -- Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya -- gathered outside the SLC office with posters alleging that a legendary cricketer was being harassed by authorities.

Sangakkara, according to a report in 'Island', was supposed to record his statement next week but requested the police for an early deposition. Already, former Chairman of the 2011 National Selection Committee Aravinda de Silva and opener Upul Tharanga, have recorded their respective statements.

Till now, none of the cricketers, who have deposed, have made any public comments.

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 21:09 [IST]
