SLC revises Dhanushka Gunathilka's ban

Bengaluru, October 17: The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to revise the suspension imposed on Dhanushka Gunathilaka upon consideration of the appeal made on behalf of Gunathilaka by the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Gunathilaka was served a six international match suspension and imposed a fine of 20% of his Annual Contract fee having been found in breach of Section 30 of the SLC Constitution and several terms of his contract.

Accordingly, Gunathilaka will now serve a suspension of three international matches (instead of 6) and be fined 20% of his Annual Contract fee, said a SLC release.

Whilst he will serve the balance 3 international matches as a sentence suspended for one year, whereby he shall be suspended for three matches in the event of any further breach during the said period of one year.