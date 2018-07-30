Smriti Mandhana hits fastest T20 fifty

Playing for Western Storm in England in the KIA Super League, Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 52 in just 19 balls against Loughborough Lightning. Her 18-ball half century is now the quickest in the world, a record she shares with New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who had scored her 18-ball-50 against India in Bengaluru in July, 2015.

The match was shortened to 6 overs a side after heavy rains delayed the start and Mandhana opened her innings with a six off the first delivery. The Indian star went on to hit five fours and four sixes in her innings comprising 19 deliveries.

Her team, Western Storm, scored 85 for 2 in their six overs with Rachel Priest being the second highest-scorer with 25. In reply, Loughborough Lightning managed only 67 for no loss in their six overs and lost the match by 18 runs.

Smrithi has been in red hot form of late, scoring 37 and 48 in her last two innings for Storm against Yorkshire Diamonds and Surrey Stars in the last 10 days.

Earlier in March this year, Mandhana smashed had a half-century in 25 balls for India against England to better her own 30-ball 50 record she had set a few days before against Australia.