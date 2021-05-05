So many lives at stake and never felt so helpless in life: Suresh Raina on COVID-19 crisis in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has even breached the bio bubble put in place for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players. As many as 9 individuals, in the IPL bio bubble, have tested positive so far. The list also includes four players. After the players and support staffs in various franchises started testing positive for the deadly virus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the ultimate decision of postponing the tournament for an indefinite period.

Apart from the record number of positive cases coming up on a daily basis, the country is also facing an acute shortage of Oxygen and other medical resources.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina - who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise - shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle as the country continues to fight against coronavirus. The left-handed batsman pointed out that the country is running out of resources and also saluted the people for standing by each other to save lives.

"This isn't a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit," the 34-year-old wrote on May 4

Chennai Super Kings are one of the franchises to have been hit by COVID-19. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey on Tuesday (May 4) tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the IPL team's bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus. This was confirmed by IPL sources hours after the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league was indefinitely suspended.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.