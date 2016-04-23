The senior Congress leader, who was in the city to attend a party function, was speaking to reporters.

"Several matches took place in Maharashtra during T20 World Cup and same amount of water was being used (for IPL matches). However, nobody questioned use of water at that time and it is only during IPL the issue has been raised," he said.

"In the last one decade, IPL has emerged as a global brand and people in 182 countries see the games. However, some people are trying to destroy it.

"It is very difficult to build a brand, but it is very easy to destroy it and if such things keep happening, we will have to think of shifting the game out of the country," he added.

He supported Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)'s decision to move the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order directing shifting of IPL matches outside Maharashtra in view of the prevailing drought in the state.

Both Maharashtra Cricket Association and MCA are affected bodies and they have all the right to go to the apex court against shifting of IPL matches.

"We will implement whatever the apex court rules."

