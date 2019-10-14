Sourav Ganguly set to be new BCCI president, Brijesh Patel likely to be IPL Chairman

Brijesh, a veteran administrator and former secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association, could become the IPL Chairman.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is likely to be the new secretary, while Arun Dhumal could be the new treasurer. Dhumal is the younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

The last day to file nomination is Monday (October 15) but no election is likely be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, (CAB) will have to demit his post in September 2020, if elected, as he will go into compulsory cooling off period.

Brijesh, backed by Tamil Nadu strongman and former Board president N Srinivasan, had emerged presidential candidate when Ganguly remained non-committal on campaigning for the BJP in the 2021 state assembly elections.

However, when most of the state units opposed the 'understanding' between Brijesh and Srinivasan, things changed dramatically. The choice for president's post has been between Ganguly and Patel and the former is rumoured to be accepted as an unanimous candidate.

When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in the country post Justice Lodha Committee reforms.