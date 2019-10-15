Cricket
Meet Team Sourav Ganguly and the challenges in front of new BCCI president and his colleagues

By
Bengaluru, October 15: Sourav Ganguly is all set to take over as the BCCI president on October 23 during the Board AGM. The former Indian captain shared a picture on Twitter of him standing with his colleagues at BCCI office.

Ganguly, who overtook Brijesh Patel to the post in a last-minute upheaval, will have 10 months in the chair as BCCI president as the mandatory cooling-off period will kick in from July 2020. Here MyKhel takes a look at some of the challenge Ganguly and his team will face in this duration.

1. Who are in Team Ganguly

The most important members are: Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and is set to be the new Secretary of the BCCI while Arun Dhumal, who is Anurag Thakur's brother, is going to be the board's new Treasurer. Jayesh George of Kerala Cricket Association will be the new Joint Secretary. They will be the closest working with Ganguly.

2. Amit Shah denies BJP role

There has been a strong rumour that BJP top brass helped Ganguly land the BCCI top job but Amit Shah downplayed the talks. The tweet Ganguly put out thanking Anurag Thakur, a BJP leader and former BCCI chief, too fueled the speculation. But Shah said the meeting with Ganguly was a routine affair and nothing to do with either cricket or politics. It has also been rumoured that Ganguly might campaign for BJP in Bengal.

3. Challenges for Team Ganguly

In his 10-month tenure Ganguly will have to negotiate the media rights dispute point with the ICC wherein the global governing body wanted to have a T20 World Cup every year and the 50-over World Cup every three years. The BCCI has already said the no but that is hardly going to be the final point. Then they have several cases of conflict of interest cases that even touch legends like Rahul Dravid to deal with. And then the general image polishing of BCCI that received several blows in the last three years after the Supreme Court-appointed CoA controlled it.

4. Ganguly's expectations

Soon after filing his nominations for the BCCI elections, Ganguly said he wanted to regain the image of BCCI in global platforms and better the first-class cricket system in India. Several associations have been complaining that funds have not been coming forth from BCCI in the last three years, affecting their functioning. Ganguly will have to look into the issue rather urgently.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
