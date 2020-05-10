Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni: Mohammed Kaif tells who is the best India captain

In a live session at Helo App, the former Uttar Pradesh cricketer said: "Sourav Ganguly is the best Indian captain and he's led the country to several glories under his leadership."

The 39-year-old cricketer from Allahabad (UP) also wished the fans Ramadan Mubarak and expressed his sadness about Covid-19 situation that has gripped the entire world. He urged everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Dream come true

Talking about his achievements in international cricket, Kaif said he always dreamt of playing for India and sharing the dressing room with the legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid was no less an achievement.

"Being a small-town boy, I had a desire to play for Team India and I achieved it. People from UP didn't use to get too many chances in cricket, but there have been quite a few players from my state who played for India. My father also played cricket, so I too followed his footsteps," Kaif said.

'Earned a name in fielding'

Kaif became a household name in Indian cricket for his athleticism and brilliant fielding skills on the ground. He was often hailed as one of the best fielders during his time and that brought the best out of him.

"People recognised me for my fielding skills, I got a lot of respect in the team for that. I also got respect for my fielding, from Sachin, Ganguly. That respect used to motivate me to do more," added Kaif.

'Ajay Jadeja & Yuvraj Singh best fielders India had'

Talking about some of the best fielders in the Indian side Kaif named the likes of Ajay Jadeja, Mohammed Azharuddin, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh. In the current Indian side, Kaif had praise for Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

"Ajay Jadeja and Yuvraj Singh are the best Indian fielders according to me. Mohammad Azharuddin and Robin Singh were also brilliant fielders. In the current Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja has been outstanding as a fielder. He's kept improving himself," Kaif said.

Talking more about some of the world-class fielders in cricket, Kaif said, "Apart from Jhonty Rhodes, Virat Kohli is a good fielder, AB de Villiers does some awesome diving. Hardik is a good player, if he can maintain his fitness he could be a brilliant all-rounder and can do wonders."

Epic response to Nasser Hussain

Talking about his response to former England captain Nasser Hussain for the latter's verbal volleys during the Natwest Trophy 2002 final, Kaif said, "I used to talk a lot so that his concentration drops. He called me a 'bus driver' during the game. So after winning the game for my team, I replied to him, 'it's not a bad innings for a bus driver?'."