South Africa cricket to proceed without government intervention

"We've learnt a lot and we now we've to start packing our bags as government and move aside, so that sport works continuously, unhindered," Mthetwa said at a joint media briefing with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"For posterity, people should know that for any good thing to come about there has to be struggle," Mthetwa said, defending the government intervention in the affairs of squabbling CSA.

South African cricket faces its 'greatest crisis' since the end of apartheid

Mthetwa had appointed an Interim Board (IB) last year with the express proviso that it resolve a long-standing crisis at the CSA regarding the implementation of new corporate governance proposals.

The entire previous board had either resigned or been dismissed. Following an impasse between the IB and the Member's Council, representing its affiliates, about accepting the new governance rules, Mthetwa had earlier invoked his powers in terms of the National Sport and Recreation Act to effectively leave South Africa with no cricketing authority.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Chair of the Interim Board Dr Stavros Nicolaou and Acting President of the CSA Members’ Council, Mr Rihan Richards and CSA Executives in conversation as CSA looks ahead to implementing the new Memorandum of Incorporation pic.twitter.com/foAmmBcQHj — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 30, 2021

This would have put in doubt the status of the national squads and all incoming and outgoing tours. Hundreds of jobs were also at stake. However, barely hours after the proclamation, Mthetwa announced that he had instructed his Department to initiate the process of withdrawing it.

He said this was done after he received a letter from the CSA. "As the sole purpose of my intervention into the affairs of CSA was to facilitate a negotiated solution in respect of governance best practice, I've, based on the confirmation from CSA's Acting President (Rihan Richards) and IB Chairperson (Stavros Nicolaou), instructed my Department to immediately initiate the requisite process to withdraw the notice," Mthetwa said.

Nicolaou said the new governance framework which involves independent directors would not only inspire confidence in CSA but would also go a long way towards fixing the failures and mishaps that previously existed in CSA.

Currently many South Africans including wicketkeeper-batsman are featuring in the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

(With PTI inputs)