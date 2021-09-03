Cricket
South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss remainder of Sri Lanka ODI series with fractured thumb

By Jonathan Davies
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma
Colombo, September 3: South Africa one-day captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out for the remainder of the Proteas' ODI series in Sri Lanka with a fractured thumb.

The skipper suffered the freak injury during Wednesday's first ODI that, inspired by centurion Avishka Fernando, the hosts won by 14 runs.

Bavuma was inadvertently struck from a fielder's throw-in during the 26th over at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Persistent discomfort saw him retire hurt two overs later, with scans later revealing a fracture.

Bavuma will return to South Africa for further treatment, from which his recovery time will be determined.

Keshav Maharaj will deputise as captain for the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday.

Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
