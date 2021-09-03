South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss remainder of Sri Lanka ODI series with fractured thumb

Colombo, September 3: South Africa one-day captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out for the remainder of the Proteas' ODI series in Sri Lanka with a fractured thumb.
The skipper suffered the freak injury during Wednesday's first ODI that, inspired by centurion Avishka Fernando, the hosts won by 14 runs.
Bavuma was inadvertently struck from a fielder's throw-in during the 26th over at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.
Persistent discomfort saw him retire hurt two overs later, with scans later revealing a fracture.
Bavuma will return to South Africa for further treatment, from which his recovery time will be determined.
Keshav Maharaj will deputise as captain for the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday.
