South Africa keep faith with unchanged Test squad

By Tom Webber
South Africa

Johannesburg, January 10: South Africa have kept the faith with their Test squad for the second half of the series against England.

Dane Paterson, Andile Phelukwayo, Temba Bavuma – who missed the opening Test due to a hip injury – and Rudi Second have all been included despite not featuring in the first two matches.

However, fast bowler Paterson could be in line for a debut in the third Test.

A Cricket South Africa statement read: "The starting XI from the Newlands Test, along with Dane Paterson will travel to Port Elizabeth, while the rest of the players will remain with their franchise teams to play in the CSA Domestic Four-Day series.

"The selection panel are placing an emphasis on the importance of game time for non-starting players and prefer that they are available to their teams to help boost the competition. They will join the national team if and when required."

The Proteas won the Boxing Day Test at Centurion against a depleted England side that was struck with illness spreading through the camp. However, the tourists restored parity by winning a thrilling second Test at Cape Town by 189 runs.

The third Test gets underway in Port Elizabeth on Thursday (January 16).

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Rudi Second.

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
