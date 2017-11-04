Spectators barred from Palam ground a day after man drove onto the pitch during Ranji game

New Delhi, November 4: The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) barred general spectators from entering the Airforce ground, a day after an intruder drove his car onto the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Man drives car onto pitch

Embarrassed over the security breach, the Services authorities swung to action on Saturday (November 4). "The Services authorities did not allow any general spectator inside the ground. There was a double lock at the entrance gate, which was unmanned during the security breach. Only journalists with valid BCCI central accreditation card were allowed. In fact, one spectator jokingly produced his Aadhar Card at the gate," a DDCA official said.

On the third day of the Ranji Trophy encounter, one man identifying himself as Girish Sharma had breached the security at the Airforce ground and was allegedly in an inebriated state when he drove onto the pitch with international players such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma on the field.

Girish was detained and according to the Delhi Police, he was not in the best of "mental health". In fact, a twitter handle run by one Vernika Verma, who claimed to be Girish's ex wife apologised to the Delhi skipper Ishant for his ex husband's irresponsible act. "I deeply apologise on behalf of my ex-husband. Shocked to see this. Really sorry," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, a DDCA official privy to functioning of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) said that this incident will have no bearing on where Delhi will play their last home game against Maharashtra from November 17-20.

"Technically, we can also play at The Feroz Shah Kotla as we don't use the centre strip. But the decision will depend on our position in the points table after the Karnataka away game. Even Palam is in contention," the DDCA official informed.

"We have not yet booked the Palam ground but this one-off incident will not be the reason to shift the game. A lot will depend whether we will get Ishant Sharma for the match or not. A note has been sent to the Indian team management to release Ishant if he is not in the playing XI for the first Test in Kolkata," he added.