Spice Isle T10 League: Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips

However, Ginger edge out Cinnamon to take second place on the points tally owing to their better net run rate. The teams will face off eyeing to get the better of each other and bag two important points on Day 4 of the competition.

Spice Isle T10 2021: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Timing in IST, Live Streaming Info, Key players

Given the kind of form Alick Athanaze and Roland Cato have displayed for their respective teams in the competition, a Fantasy side based on convention would surely give them a place in the side. Among the wicketkeepers, both Javed Hazzard and Matthew Anil have been good and one can afford to have both of them in the side, given they have the added potential of contributing a few points with the gloves.

The all-rounders will play a vital role in this format of the game and all Kenroy Peters, Mc Donald Daniel, Micah Narine, Brathwaite Jaheim could come into the picture. In addition, the pacers have been more effective as far as bowling is concerned. Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Reuel Williams, Adel Beggs are the suggested picks among the bowling options.

Probable Playing XIs:

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine (c), Kyron Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St Paul, Reuel Williams

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), Mc Donald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Best 14:

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Kenroy Peters, Mc Donald Daniel, Micah Narine, Brathwaite Jaheim

Bowlers: Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Reuel Williams, Adel Beggs.

Match Details

Date: 3 June 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

