SportsAdda unveils Brett Lee as Brand Ambassador

By Pti
brett lee

New Delhi, July 20: Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee will be the new brand ambassador of 'SportsAdda', a sports website.

Lee will also be conducting a host of fun activities including contests, quizzes, Q&As, bowling masterclasses and giveaways that will feature exclusively on the SportsAdda app, website and social handles.

Commenting on the tie-up, Lee said, "Part of the reason why I hopped on board SportsAdda is the culture of being the industry leaders at delivering sports content, but also making it fun and engaging for our rapidly-growing fan base. I have had a taste of what's in store and I cannot wait to get started."

SportsAdda's spokesperson, Ashish Rana, added, "Lee's commitment to excellence on the field is on par with ours in the digital world and together, we have some exciting stuff lined up for our fans that we cannot wait to reveal."

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 21:49 [IST]
