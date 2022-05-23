SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Playing in an inconsequential match, Punjab impressed with both bat and ball as they clinched their seventh win to finish the 2022 IPL edition at sixth place on the points table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers finished the season at eighth spot with only six wins from 14 games.

IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings end season on positive note with comfortable win over Sunrisers

Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis set the game up for Punjab with the ball. After being sent in to bowl, the duo restricted SRH to 157/8. In reply, Liam Livingstone played an unbeaten 49 off 22 as PBKS chased down the target with 30 balls to spare.

After Sunrisers elected to bat first in the final league game of the season, SRH posted a target of 158, riding on top scorer Abhishek Sharma's solid knock. While Sharma and Tripathi's partnership set the base, Washington Sundar and Romario Shephard's sixth wicket stand helped SRH recover from the quick wickets and post 157/8.

Brar led the attack with the ball as he picked up the key wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram as Nathan Ellis also kept SRH in check pocketing three.

In reply, Punjab cruised towards a comfortable win. Jonny Bairstow (23) hammered SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over to score 12 runs and get the chase off to a strong start. Despite losing wickets, Shikhar Dhawan (39), Jitesh Sharma (19) and Shahrukh Khan (19) played key knocks as Livingstone's unbeaten knock saw Punjab cruise to a comfortable win.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Mayank Agarwal (Winning Captain): (Rib) It's going to be sore. Probably will go for x-ray, it'll be sore for a while. He (Umran) came out in a hurry so I asked him if he's wearing his protective gear properly cause he shouldn't get hurt. There are a lot of positives - the way Livigstone batted, the brand of cricket we played, Shikhar's been consistent over the years, Bairstow, Arsh put his hand up. We've had a lot of players who've stepped up and played well. With the brand of cricket we played, there are going to be times it won't come off and we won't look good. We couldn't stitch back-to-back wins and that's something we've spoken about. As a batting unit, we lost wickets in a cluster. We have been a very positive unit. Lot of it we will discuss now after the IPL. At the toss I said, we're here we mean business. We'll play to the best of our abilities.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Losing Captain): Captaincy was a good feeling but it would have been better had we won. We were a few runs short but yes with good fielding we could have taken it to the end. The first half was brilliant but the second half we didn't come good and that's something we have to work on when we come back next season. Some of the positives for us has been Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi while Markram and Pooran have been superb in the middle.

Harpreet Brar (Player of the Match): When we came to the ground we saw it was sporty for spinners. So was a little happy. In my mind I was happy that we got this wicket, its a good opportunity and we needed to finish well. Spinners have been taken for runs in this season and felt that I wanted to do well on this track. I just think that what my area is I should bowl there and should be calm in pressure situations. Also my focus is to work on my skillset. (Markram's wicket) Felt very good, the ball spinned and there was bounce. I was seeing that he was playing on the back foot and wanted to draw him forward. When a spinner gets a wicket like this its a very happy feeling. Am very happy for Arshdeep that he will play for the country. That's what we always aim for, the ultimate aim is to play well for your country. I will look to work on my skills but first I will go spend time with my family now.

SRH vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 49 off 22 deliveries with a strike rate of 222.72

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 85 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 24 runs in 14 deliveries in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik clocked the fastest delivery 153.5km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Harpreet Brar