Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for 3-match T20I series against India, Malinga to lead; Nuwan Pradeep ruled out

By
Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for 3-match T20I series against India, Malinga to lead; Nuwan Pradeep ruled out

Colombo, Jan 1: Sri Lanka on Wednesday (January 1) announced the sixteen-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against India, starting December 5. Veteran cricketer Lasith Malinga will be leading the side in the three-match series, which ends on January 10.

"The Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma approved the following 16 members national squad to take part in the upcoming T20 series in India. Sri Lanka team will leave for India on the 2nd January 2020 to play the three-match T20 series," said an official release from Sri Lanka Cricket.

India cricket team schedule for 2020: From Sri Lanka series to tour of Australia

The National Selectors named Kasun Rajitha as the replacement for Nuwan Pradeep, who sustained an injury while practising and will no longer travel with the team.

Sri Lanka squad for India T20Is: Lasith Malinga (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

The first T20I will be played at Bhupen Hazarika International Stadium in Guwahati on January 5, the second match will be held at Holkar Stadium, Indore. While the third and final match will be held at MCI Stadium in Pune on January 10.

India squad for SL T20Is: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
