Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka retires from Test cricket at 30

As per reports, the 30-year-old batter retired from the longest format of the game in order to focus on the white-ball cricket.

Gunathilaka played his last Test match in 2018 with his eight appearances bringing him 299 runs.

He hit two half-centuries, with a best of 61. His limited-overs career, however, has been more fruitful.

In 44 ODIs, he has scored 1520 runs at an average of 36.19, while in T20Is, he has 568 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 121.62.

Gunathilaka along with Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella faced a one-year suspension from playing International Cricket, across all three formats, by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The three players faced the ban for breaching the bio-bubble protocols. SLC lifted the ban from the three players on Friday.

Rajapaksa retires

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa too had announced his international retirement with immediate effect last week. Rajapaksa, in his letter of resignation handed over to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said the decision to resign was taken after considering his family obligations.

"I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations," he said in his letter of resignation as per Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

"He also wished Sri Lanka Cricket continued success in its future endeavors," a statement from SLC read. Rajapaksa represented Sri Lanka, both in ODIs and T20Is.