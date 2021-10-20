Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs in T20 World Cup, qualify for Super 12s

After being sent in to bat, Wanindu Hasaranga (71) and Pathum Nissanka (61) hit scintillating half-centuries as Sri Lanka recovered from a top-order collapse to post a competitive 171 for 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The former champions then dished out a clinical bowling display, led by Maheesh Theekshana (3/17), to dismiss Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs to claim their second successive win of the tournament and top the group with four points.

Ireland couldn't get any momentum during their chase and lost wickets in regular intervals to eventually fall way short of the target. Andrew Balbirnie's men will now have to beat Namibia to make the Super 12s.

Earlier, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) returned with his best figures but the other bowlers couldn't sustain the pressure on Sri Lanka batters.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 71, Pathum Nissanka 61, Josh Little 4/23, Mark Adair 2/35) Ireland: 101 allout in 18.3 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 41; Maheesh Theekshana 3/17).