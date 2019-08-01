Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis suffers huge embarrassment as he falls off bike in front of Colombo crowd - Watch

Senior Sri Lanka criketer Angelo Mathews was awarded the Man of the Series for his performance in the series and he won a bike in prize.

After the award ceremony, Kusal Mendis took a test ride of the new bike with a fellow teammate on the back seat. But Mendis slipped while riding and fell on the ground.

Watching the cricketer fall down, the security persons deployed on the ground rushed towards them and lifted the bike. Although he didn't suffer any injury but the cricketer faced a massive embarrassment in front of a jam-packed stadium. Video of this incident is going viral over social media.

Here's the video of the accident:

Mendis, however, had a decent performance with the bat in the match as he scored 54 before getting dismissed.

Mathews played a match-winning knock of 87 runs off 90 deliveries and guided his team to 294 for 8 in the stipulated 50 overs. The right-handed batsman was also awarded the man of the match for his effort in the third ODI which Sri Lanka won by a whopping 122-run margin.

The experienced all-rounder anchored the hosts' innings masterfully, making 87 out of 294 for eight - a target that always looked likely to be well beyond the tourists on a slowing pitch.

Seamer Kasun Rajitha, playing his first match of the series, staked a convincing claim in the early days of Sri Lanka's post-Lasith Malinga era in the 50-over format by ripping out Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and fellow opener Anamul Haque early in the chase.

Rajitha finished with 2-17 from his five overs, while fellow seamer Dasun Shanaka reduced the middle order to rubble and was the pick of the Sri Lanka attack with 3-27 from six, as Bangladesh were dismissed for 172.