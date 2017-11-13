Sri Lanka discover another mystery spinner Kevin Koththigoda with unusual action - watch video

New Delhi, Nov 13: Sri Lanka Cricket Board has shared a video of another young mystery spinner who looks like a mirror image of former South Africa spinner Paul Adams.

Kevin Koththigoda, an 18-year-old legspinner from Unawatuna, a town near Galle is a centre of attention in the ongoing Asia U-19 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

Koththigoda, who is a right-arm legspinner, surprised all with his action as Sri Lanka took on Afghanistan in the league game. He returned with figures of 8-0-29-1 as Sri Lankan colts defeated Afghanistan U-19 by 61 runs.

Koththigoda's action slightly resembles that of India's Shivil Kaushik, who played for the Gujarat Lions in the IPL 9 and 10.

Watch the video here:

As per a Cricbuzz report, Koththigoda's action was nurtured by Dhammika Sudarshana at Richmond College. Speaking to the website, Sudarshana, a former Sri Lanka A opener said, "The action wasn't coached or anything, it came naturally to him. Initially, he was struggling with the length as he couldn't see the pitch, but he has improved."

Earlier during U-19 World Cup in 2016, Sri Lankan spinner Kamindu Mendis garnered attention after he displayed his ambidextrous skills on the field.

The cricketer bowled both right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox, simultaneously, in the league match against Pakistan.