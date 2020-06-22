Cricket
Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020: Full schedule, teams list, live streaming details

By
Sri Lanka PDC T10 League: Full schedule

Bengaluru, June 22: Australia marked the return of competitive cricket to their shores with the Darwin T20 League recently, and now Sri Lanka is set to follow the suit with their own PDC T10 League 2020.

The PDC T10 league, set to begin on June 25, will see eight teams vying for the top prize. Some prominent Sri Lanka cricketers like Ajantha Mendis and Angelo Mathews are expected to take part in the event. Here are the details.

The teams

Pool 1: Spartan Heroes, Puttlum Stars, Chillow Warriors and Royal Lions.

Pool 2: Global Riders, Hurricane Blasters, Power Gladiators and Giant Legends.

The schedule (All times IST)

June 25: 10.00 AM: Chillow Warriors vs Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM: Spartan Heroes vs Puttlum Stars

4.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Chillow Warriors

June 26: 10.00 AM: Chillow Warriors vs Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM: Puttlum Stars vs Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM: Chillow Warriors vs Puttlum Stars

June 27: 10.00 AM: Royal Lions vs Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM: Chillow Warriors vs Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Chillow Warriors

June 28: 10.00 AM: Puttlum Stars vs Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM: Chillow Warriors vs Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Chillow Warriors

4.00 PM: Royal Lions vs Spartan Heroes

June 29: 10.00 AM: Royal Lions vs Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM: Chillow Warriors vs Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM: Power Gladiators vs Global Riders

4.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Hurricane Blasters

June 30: 10.00 AM: Hurricane Blasters vs Global Riders

12.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Power Gladiators

2.00 PM: Power Gladiators vs Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Global Riders

July 1: 10.00 AM: Hurricane Blasters vs Global Riders

12.00 PM: Power Gladiators vs Hurricane Blasters

2.00 PM: Hurricane Blasters vs Giant Legends

4.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Global Riders

July 2: 10.00 AM: Power Gladiators vs Global Riders

12.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Power Gladiators

2.00 PM: Hurricane Blasters vs Global Riders

4.00 PM: Power Gladiators vs Hurricane Blasters

July 3: 10.00 AM: Giant Legends vs Power Gladiators

12.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Global Riders

2.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM: Power Gladiators vs Global Riders

July 4: 10.00 AM: Royal Lions vs Chillow Warriors

12.00 PM: Spartan Heroes vs Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM: Giant Legends vs Power Gladiators

4.00 PM: Hurricane Blasters vs Global Riders

July 5: 10.00 AM: Team 7 vs Team 8 [7th - 8th place play-off]

12.00 PM: Team 5 vs Team 6 [5th - 6th place play-off]

2.00 PM: Team 1 v Team 2 [Qualifier 1]

4.00 PM: Team 3 v Team 4 [Qualifier 2]

July 6: 10.00 AM: Eliminator: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2.

12.00 PM: Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator.

Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka PDC T10 League will be streamed live on Sports Tiger.

cricket coronavirus covid 19
Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
