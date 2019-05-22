Cricket

Sri Lanka end ODI winless streak in Edinburgh

By Opta
Dimuth Karunaratne top scored for Sri Lanka with 77
Edinburgh, May 22: Sri Lanka recorded a timely one-day international victory ahead of the Cricket World Cup as they beat Scotland in a rain-affected contest to end a seven-month winless run in the format.

Since beating England in a dead rubber in Colombo last October, Sri Lanka had suffered 3-0 and 5-0 whitewashes to New Zealand and South Africa respectively before arriving in Scotland for a two-match series, with the first game abandoned last weekend.

The weather played a part again at the Grange on Tuesday (May 21), but the Sri Lankans were still able to record a morale-boosting 35-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

1
44705

Their top three - Avishka Fernando (74), captain Dimuth Karunaratne (77) and Kusal Mendis (66) - were all able to record half-centuries as they made 322-8 before Scotland were bowled out for 199 chasing a revised target of 235, seamer Nuwan Pradeep taking 4-34.

Fernando, who made his maiden ODI half-century, and Karunaratne, who made his second - eight years after his first against the same opponent - put on 123 for the first wicket, though Sri Lanka's skipper survived three chances before reaching the milestone.

The tourists were 204-2 in the 34th over when Karunaratne was finally dismissed and despite Mendis' fine contribution and Lahiru Thirimanne's 44 not out, a flurry of middle-order wickets prevented the final total from being greater.

Scotland's reply was punctuated by the elements, though both Matthew Cross (55) and George Munsey (61) made half-centuries, and they lost their last seven wickets for just 46 runs having been forced off for 90 minutes due to rain.

 
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2019

