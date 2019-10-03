Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sri Lanka suffer series defeat despite Gunathilaka century

By
Sarfraz Ahmed

Karachi, October 3: Danushka Gunathilaka's century was in vain as Sri Lanka slipped to an ODI series defeat in Pakistan.

The opener scored 133 from 134 balls in the third and final match in Karachi, but Sri Lanka could still only manage 297-9 from their 50 overs.

Fakhar Zaman (76) and Abid Ali's (74) opening partnership of 123 laid the platform for Pakistan to overhaul the tourists' score with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan therefore won the three-match series 2-0 and focus now shifts to the three-match T20 series, which starts on Saturday (October 5).

Gunathilaka hit 16 fours and a six in an innings that was finally ended in the 45th over when he was removed by a Mohammad Amir yorker.

That his dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to 243-6 was indicative of the lack of support he received.

Lahiru Thirimanne (36), debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) and Dasun Shanaka (43) were the only other players to pass 13, while Pakistan's bowlers all kept things relatively tight with the exception of Wahab Riaz (1-81 from 10).

1
46781

Pakistan quickly set about making light work of the target, with 123 runs on the board by the time Abid fell to Wanindu Hasaranga in the 20th over.

Haris Sohail struck a 46-ball 50 as he and Sarfraz Ahmed (23) comfortably guided Pakistan towards victory, which was secured with successive fours from Iftikhar Ahmed after poor deliveries down leg from Nuwan Pradeep.

More PAKISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ZNT 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue