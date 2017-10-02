Sri Lanka tour of India 2017: Here's the full schedule of Test, ODI and T20I series

New Delhi, Oct 2: The dates and venues of Sri Lanka tour of India for three-Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals have finally been decided.

The opening Test will be hosted at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. Kolkata will be hosting the island nation for the first time for a five-day game.

The second Test of between the two teams will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur - where India defeated Australia in the fifth ODI recently.

According to a schedule published by 'ESPN Cricinfo', the final game between the two teams will be played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla from December 2-6.

The three ODIs will be held at Dharamshala (December 10), Mohali (December 13) and Visakhapatnam (December 17) respectively. The three T20 Internationals will be held at Cuttack (December 20), Indore (December 22) and Mumbai (December 24) respectively.

Here's the full schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of India:

Tests

1st Test: November 16-20 (Kolkata)

2nd Test: November 24-28, (Nagpur)

3rd Test: December 2-6, (Delhi)

ODIs

1st ODI: December 10 (Dharamsala) - Sunday

2nd ODI: December 13 (Mohali) - Wednesday

3rd ODI: December 17 (Visakhapatnam) - Sunday

T20 Internationals

1st T20I: December 20 (Cuttack) - Wednesday

2nd T20I: December 22 (Indore) - Friday

3rd T20I: December 24 (Mumbai) - Sunday