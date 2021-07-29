Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I: Wanindu Hasaranga shines as Indian batsmen succumb against quality bowling

Hasaranga returned with stunning figures of nine for four from his quota of four overs as a dominant Sri Lankan side restricted a young Indian side to a meagre 81 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs. A depleted Indian batting line-up once again proved to be a major letdown as none of them could offer any resistance against a quality bowling performance from the Sri Lankan unit.

Kuldeep Yadav (23*) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) were the highest run-scorers of the Indian innings after their skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected bat first in the deciding third T20I. Not a single recognised Indian batsman applied himself well against a quality bowling performance from the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan elects to bat, Sandeep Warrier makes international debut

Dushmantha Chameera started the proceedings from the very first over for Sri Lanka as he dismissed senior opener, Dhawan, for a first-ball duck. It was as if the panic button was pressed as the tourists lost their four wickets in the powerplay. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (9) failed against Sri Lankan spinners and opened the floodgates. Both the youngsters were dismissed leg before.

1

51203

Later, Sanju Samson (0) and Nitish Rana (6) also failed to live up to the expectations against a relentless bowling effort from the Lankans. Chameera returned with figures of 4-0-16-1 and Akila Dhananjaya conceded just 11 runs from his quota of 4 overs.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had quite an outing in the match as he picked up the wicket of Nitish Rana by taking a stunning reflex catch off his own bowling, dismissed Rahul Chahar for 5 and took another splendid catch and made the night a memorable one for himself. The Indians succumbed against Sri Lankan bowlers, especially spinners.