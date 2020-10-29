Srikkanth takes a dig at Manjrekar for questioning KL Rahul's selection

Rahul, who has been in terrific form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the UAE where he holds the Orange Cap, has been recalled to the Indian Test squad after almost a year in wilderness.

Ina series of tweets, Manjrekar said picking Rahul for the longer version of the game, based on his performance in the slam-bang IPL sets a 'bad precedent'.

"You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS," Manjrekar tweeted.

He also later tweeted the average of Rahul in the last five Test series in which he has played.

"I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL & white ball performance. But now let's just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him!," Manjrekar's another tweet read.

KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series

- v SA - Avg 7.1

- v Eng - Avg 29

- v WI at home - Avg 18

- v Aus - Avg 10.7

- v WI - Avg 25.4

However, Srikkanth, India's top-scorer during their 1983 World Cup triumph at Lord's slammed Manjrekar saying he should look beyond Bombay (Mumbai).

"Sanjay Manjrekar can't think beyond Bombay. That's the problem. We're talking neutral. Manjrekar cannot think beyond Bombay. For people like Manjrekar, everything is Bombay, Bombay and Bombay. They've to think beyond Bombay," Srikkanth was quoted as saying in a video posted on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Known for his expressing his opinion fearlessly, Srikkanth, who had a stint as national selection committee chairman after his playing career, had recently criticised Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for persisting with out-of-form senior players like Kedar Jadhav and not giving enough chance for the youngsters.

It is not for the first time that Manjrekar is criticising team selection and courting controversy. Last year during the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, he called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a "bits-and-pieces" player which did not go well with the CSK star himself.

While rubbishig Manjrekar's claims totally, Srikkanth under whose captaincy Manjrekar made a double hundred against Pakistan at Lahore in 1989, said the Mumbaikar should not say something just for the sake of creating a controversy.

"Questioning KL Rahul's selection in Tests? He has played well in Tests. I won't agree with Sanjay's remarks. Just because Sanjay wants to question something, I don't think I'll agree. You shouldn't question something just to create a controversy. KL Rahul has done brilliantly in all formats. Go through his Test record."