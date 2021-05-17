SS Das named Indian women's team's batting coach

After the BCCI made the announcement, the 43-year-old said he is looking forward to use his coaching stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to guide the youngsters during the trip.

"It'll be good experience and I'm looking forward to it," the 43-year-old former Odisha skipper told PTI news agency.

Abhay Sharma has been named as fielding coach while Gita Gaikwad will the manager of the team for the month-long tour of Old Blighty which begins in the third week of June.

India Women's tour to England --



Batting coach: Shiv Sunder Das

Fielding coach: Abhay Sharma

Manager: Gita Gaikwad

Bowling coach: @cricbuzz understands that Ramesh Powar would be taking care of this department @vijaymirror has all the details ..https://t.co/4YUR9ZYGUK — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 17, 2021

Newly-appointed coach Ramesh Powar, himself an off-spinner will take care of the bowling duties.

Ramesh Powar appointed coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team

Das has honed his skills as a batting coach at the NCA under Rahul Dravid's guidance and that, he believes, will help him while trying to solve the technical problems of the batters.

"I've been part of NCA for last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity," said Das, who has played 23 Tests between 2000-02, has a decent average of near 35 with more than 1,300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half centuries, all under the current BCCI president's captaincy.

"I don't think there's a lot of difference and at the end of the day, you impart your knowledge, and work with players. You contribute to their success and be ready to solve their cricketing issues when they require you. My responsibility is to make them well prepared and match ready."

Das was a part of the Indian team that toured England under Ganguly in 2002 and scored 250 in a first-class tour game.

Das believes that his experience of having played years of league cricket in England will also prove to be very helpful.

"It'll help that I've played a lot of cricket in England, including international cricket and league cricket. I know the conditions and those experiences I will share with them".

(With Agency inputs)