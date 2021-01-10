Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Staying in bio-bubble won't affect performance of players: Azharuddin

By Pti

Panaji, Jan 10: The players have shared the tough experience of staying in a bio-bubble but former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that it won't impact the performance of the cricketers.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a local tournament in Fatorda, Azharuddin though stressed on enough practice before the matches.

"During those days, they are doing their yoga or regular (physical exercises) sessions. But I think it is very important that they practice three or four days before the match," he said.

A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons. The players have complained of physical and mental fatigue by staying in restricted environment. The former Indian captain said that with the current COVID-19 condition, we can predict that bio-bubbles are going to stay here for some more time.

"Once things improve there will be no bio bubble."

When asked about Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy T-20, which got underway on Sunday, Azharuddin said that these tournaments won't be "normal like in the past".

"They cannot be like a normal because it is played under bio bubble and you have to follow COVID-19 rules and regulations. So I don’t think it will be in a normal way," he said.

More MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JAM 1 - 1 KER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 20:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More