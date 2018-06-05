Cricket

Smith 'spent four days in tears' after ball-tampering scandal

Posted By:
Steve Smith in tears at media conference
Steve Smith in tears at media conference

Sydney, June 5: As he prepares to make a playing return, Steve Smith has revealed he "spent four days in tears" after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket.

Smith was handed a 12-month ban from international and grade-level cricket for his role in the fiasco during his side's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

As part of the community service component of his suspension, the former Australia captain spoke at Sydney's Knox Grammar School, where he was working with the Gotcha4life programme to raise awareness about men's mental health.

"To be honest, I probably spent four days in tears. I was really struggling mentally," he said, as reported by 7 News. "It certainly was the toughest thing that I've had to do."

While Smith is banned from elite cricket, he is set to make his comeback later this month after being drafted in the Global T20 Canada tournament on Sunday (June 10).

On his suspension, he added: "I'm two months down and counting. Hopefully, once I get back to the game, I'm fresh and ready to perform at a really high level again."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    Read in Telugu: నాలుగు రోజులు ఏడుస్తూనే ఉన్నా: స్టీవ్ స్మిత్

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue