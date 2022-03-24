Steve Smith becomes fastest to complete 8,000 Test runs, breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record

Smith, a former Australia captain, became the seventh Australian to achieve the feat. He scored 17 in the second innings of the match against Pakistan. The 32-year-old had reached 7,993 runs by making 59 in Australia's first innings, and he wasted little time in reaching his early target the second time around. A boundary off Hasan Ali took the exceedingly talented right-handed batter through the 8,000 barrier.

With that, he surpassed legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara's previous record of 8,000 Test runs in 152 innings. Smith was dismissed for 17 in the second innings when Rizwan Ahmed caught him behind the stumps off Naseem Shah's delivery.

The six Australian batters to reach 8,000 runs before Smith joined the elite club were Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden and Mark Waugh.

Australia, meanwhile, declared their innings 227-3 after opening batter Usman Khawaja notched up yet another century in the ongoing series. Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104, alongside Travis Head (11*) before captain Pat Cummins called his players back setting a target of 352 for Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings.

That gave the tourists a lead of 325 runs and raised the possibility of captain Pat Cummins declaring before the close.