Smith, Warner back in Australia colours

The star duo, named in their nation's Cricket World Cup squad last month, took to the field for an Australia XI against a New Zealand XI in a warm-up match.

Warner and Smith are set to bat at number three and four respectively in Brisbane.

The pair were handed 12-month bans for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year.

Steve Smith back in Australian gold pic.twitter.com/60jauWSPup — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2019

While all eyes were on Smith and Warner, it was Pat Cummins starring, taking two early wickets against an understrength New Zealand.