Smith, Warner back in Australia colours

By Opta
Steve Smith and David Warner
Australia welcomed back Steve Smith and David Warner for a Cricket World Cup warm-up match.

Brisbane, May 6: Steve Smith and David Warner stepped out in Australia colours for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal on Monday.

The star duo, named in their nation's Cricket World Cup squad last month, took to the field for an Australia XI against a New Zealand XI in a warm-up match.

Warner and Smith are set to bat at number three and four respectively in Brisbane.

The pair were handed 12-month bans for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year.

While all eyes were on Smith and Warner, it was Pat Cummins starring, taking two early wickets against an understrength New Zealand.


    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
