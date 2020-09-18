Stuart Binny wife Mayanti Langer blessed with a baby boy, anchor reveals why she isn't participating in IPL 2020

StarSports, the official broadcaster of the Indian domestic T20 league, confirmed her unavailability for the 13th edition. Later, Mayanti took to social media to confirm why she won't be hosting any shows during the IPL, which is being held in the UAE. The anchor took to social media to confirm the news and thanked the official broadcaster for their support.

"So I'm going to love watching the IPL @StarSportsIndia all the best to the team @jatinsapru @suhailchandhok @cricketaakash @SanjanaGanesan @ProfDeano @scottbstyris @BrettLee_58 @Sanjog_G and the full gang!!" Mayanti wrote on Twitter.

"So quite a few of you have reached out, and many are speculating. For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact, they supported me when I needed them the most. When I was pregnant with my son. They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant and would have continued doing so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled. Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago. Life has changed for the better," Mayanti wrote on Twitter.

After Star Sports released its list of anchors and commentators for IPL 2020, many questioned the absence of Mayanti from the list. Responding to a fan's query, Star Sports tweeted: "Hi! Mayanti Langer won't be a part of #Dream11IPL 2020."

The IPL 2020 begins with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.