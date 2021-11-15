He will be one of sought-after players in IPL 2022 Auction: Sunil Gavaskar applauds David Warner's performance

Speaking about Australian opener David Warner, Gavaskar said on 'Sports Tak' that the opener will be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2022 auction, months after being stripped of the captaincy and dropped by his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition of the event after a run of poor scores.

David Warner: From Wounder to Wounded to Wonder, journey comes to a full circle

However, Warner roared back to form and it was no surprise that he walked away with the Player-of-the-Tournament award after aggregating 289 runs in seven matches.

"Definitely (he will be one of the sought-after players). Don't forget that there are two new teams as well. Don't forget the experience he brings, he brings in leadership qualities as well.

Writing David Warner off was like poking a bear: Aaron Finch after T20 World Cup triumph

"This is a format made for him. He is so energetic on the field. He would definitely be right at the top of people wanted by the two new teams or any other team because it doesn't look that SunRisers are going to retain him," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar, however, opined that the advantage teams have had batting second in the just-concluded multi-nation tournament is something the ICC can look into to ensure a level playing field.

In the T20 showpiece that concluded in the UAE on Sunday with Australia's triumph over New Zealand in the title clash, teams batting second have won almost all their matches, including the semifinals and the final.

T20 World Cup 2021: Justin Langer hails David Warner's work ethics and hunger for runs

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"But you may also say that if the group matches are played at the same time then why change for the knockouts. "But again, I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level playing field for both teams," said Gavaskar.

Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun, who were India's head coach and bowling coach respectively in the tournament, spoke about the dew factor after the team's group-stage exit. As many as 29 out of 45 matches in the tournament were won by teams batting second.

(With PTI inputs)