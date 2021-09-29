Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to start leading Team India from this year's T20 World Cup

Rohit is a frontrunner in the race for Virat Kohli's successor after the Delhi cricketer steps down. Current India captain Virat Kohli has decided to relinquish the post after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 but Gavaskar believes the Mumbaikar should be named the skipper of the side for this year's showpiece event as well.

Rohit has a decent record as the captain of India's T20I and ODI sides in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old opening batsman has also led his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to record five title triumphs. The right-handed batsman is known for possessing an astute brain and leadership skills.

The T20 World Cup 2021 will begin from October 17 in Oman and the UAE after the COVID-19 cases in India forced the BCCI to shift the multi-nation tournament to the gulf nations.

Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the white-ball format, is the automatic choice to lead the Men In Blue after the Delhi cricketer steps down. Gavaskar, however, believes that making Rohit captain for this year's T20 WC as well will ensure the Mumbaikar has not one but two chances to guide the team to glory. The 72-year-old legendary batsman also claimed that the team cannot afford to change too many captains between these two WCs.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS show CRICKET CONNECTED, Gavaskar, the Indian batting legend, spoke about his choice for Team India's next captain and vice-captain, and said, "I think Rohit Sharma (should be the captain) for the next two World Cups. You could say they (World Cups) are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don't want to change too many captains at this particular stage. Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for the captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups."

While speaking about the possible choices for vice-captaincy, the cricketer-turned-commentator backed KL Rahul but and Rishabh Pant. Lauding Pant - who is leading the Delhi Capitals franchise in the ongoing IPL 2021 - Gavaskar said he's pretty impressed with the way the young Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman is leading the franchise and brilliantly using the likes of Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Norje.

"And then, I'm looking at KL Rahul for Vice-Captain. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Nortje and Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain, and you always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as Vice Captains," Gavaskar added further.