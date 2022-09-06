Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket; eyes place in T20 leagues in UAE, SA, SL

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank BCCI, UPCA, Chennai Super Kings and Rajiv Shukla sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," Raina tweeted.

With UAE and South Africa are opening new T20 leagues in January 2023, Raina, as per a report, is keen to explore options in those leagues, and that in effect has ruled him out for a return to the IPL as those Indian players involved in the foreign league are not eligible for selection to IPL teams as a player or coaching staff.

Raina in the past was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings and the erstwhile Gujarat Lions.

Raina will not play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season as well.

“I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

“I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision,” Raina was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

However, Raina will play in the Road Safety World Series from September 10. “I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision,” said Raina.

Raina had retired from international cricket in 2022, in fact after an hour MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina is a World Cup winner under Dhoni in 2011.

Raina has played 18 Tests, amassing 768 runs and he made a hundred in debut against Sri Lanka at Galle but his career in the traditional format did not blossom as expected.

However, Raina was a key figure in India’s white ball set up. The left-hander played 226 ODI, scoring 5615 runs with 5 hundreds and 36 fifties and took 36 wickets.

From 78 T20Is, Raina made 1604 runs with a hundred and he was the first India batsman to score hundreds an in all formats of the game.

Raina also remains the 4th highest run-getter in the IPL.