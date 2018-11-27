Suresh Raina turns 32: Cricketing fraternity greets stylish batsman from Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 27: Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina turned 32 on Tuesday (November 27) and wishes poured in for the stylish left-handed batsman from all quarters.

The senior India cricketer - who is currently representing his state team Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season - was greeted by the cricketing fraternity on his birthday.

Raina last played an international game in India colours back in July during the ODI series against England, which Team India lost by a margin of 2-1.

The Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain - who was in good nick the IPL 2018 - was greeted by his franchise. CSK fans call Raina 'Chinna Thala' and they greeted their IPL star on his birthday.

Raina was greeted by the BCCI on its Twitter handle. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former opener Virender Sehwag sent their wishes to the southpaw on his birthday.

Raina has played 226 ODIs and scored 5615 runs. The big-hitting middle-order batsman has featured in 78 T20Is for India after making his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2006 against South Africa, which was also India's maiden T20I game. He has scored 1605 T20I runs at a whopping strike rate of 134.87.

Raina has also played 18 Test matches for India and slammed a ton in the longer format of the game.

Here's how Suresh Raina received birthday wishes: