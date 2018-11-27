Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Suresh Raina turns 32: Cricketing fraternity greets stylish batsman from Uttar Pradesh

By
Suresh Raina turns 32: Cricketing fraternity greets stylish batsman from Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 27: Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina turned 32 on Tuesday (November 27) and wishes poured in for the stylish left-handed batsman from all quarters.

The senior India cricketer - who is currently representing his state team Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season - was greeted by the cricketing fraternity on his birthday.

Raina last played an international game in India colours back in July during the ODI series against England, which Team India lost by a margin of 2-1.

The Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain - who was in good nick the IPL 2018 - was greeted by his franchise. CSK fans call Raina 'Chinna Thala' and they greeted their IPL star on his birthday.

Raina was greeted by the BCCI on its Twitter handle. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former opener Virender Sehwag sent their wishes to the southpaw on his birthday.

Raina has played 226 ODIs and scored 5615 runs. The big-hitting middle-order batsman has featured in 78 T20Is for India after making his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2006 against South Africa, which was also India's maiden T20I game. He has scored 1605 T20I runs at a whopping strike rate of 134.87.

Raina has also played 18 Test matches for India and slammed a ton in the longer format of the game.

Here's how Suresh Raina received birthday wishes:

BCCI

BCCI greeted 'bundle of energy' Suresh Raina on his birthday. Raina has been one of the best fielders India has ever had on the cricketing field.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar greeted Raina by posting an image with the latter from their playing days.

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Raina on his birthday in his own witty manner.

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina's existing IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also greeted their 'Chinna Thala' on his birthday.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh - who is also part of Chennai Super Kings' squad for the IPL season 2019 - also greeted his teammate.

VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman - who is in news due to his autobiography 281 and Beyond - also greeted the UP batsman on his birthday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BRN 1 - 2 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue