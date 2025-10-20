Cricket Suryakumar Yadav opposed Shubman Gill's place in Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Gautam Gambhir overruled! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 19:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India continued their domination in the continent as they secured the Asia Cup 2025 title in UAE recently. The Suryakumar Yadav led team thrashed Pakistan thrice in the course of the competition, and beat the arch-rivals in the final as well.

Although controversy dominated proceedings in the entirety of the tournament and team India are yet to received their due trophy - it was a fantastic display from the boys. But India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was sceptical about one player's selection, as he opposed the inclusion of the player for the Asia Cup.

According to a report from CricBlogger, T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was not entirely in favour of Shubman Gill's inclusion in the squad, having reportedly expressed doubts about the batter's compatibility with India's current T20 game plan.

It says that Suryakumar shared his concerns with the selectors and coaching staff, arguing that Gill's methodical batting style might not align with the aggressive approach the team aims to maintain in the shortest format. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the national selectors strongly defended Gill's case, highlighting his recent consistency and long-term value as an all-format player for India. Their stance eventually prevailed during the final discussions.

Minutes before the official announcement, Suryakumar was informed that Gill had been included in the squad, a decision that reportedly came as a surprise to him. Despite the differences, Suryakumar later struck a diplomatic note, publicly welcoming Gill's selection and describing it as a step forward for India's future in T20 cricket.

The young opener, already a key figure in India's ODI setup, is believed to be in consideration as a successor for captaincy duties across all formats in the coming years. Gill recently replaced Rohit Sharma as ODI captain and has already been leading the team in Tests. It is understood that the Punjab-born is being groomed to take over from Surya the T20 reins as well, in the coming years. For the T20 World Cup in 2026, Surya is likely to remain captain, but after that, Gill may be handed the opportunity.