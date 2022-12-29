Suryakumar Yadav reacts to 'dream' vice captaincy promotion for Sri Lanka T20I series

The All India Selection Committee on Tuesday (December 27) announced the squad for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mumbai on January 3 next year.

The Indian selectors made some major changes in the national white-ball set-up by naming Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the T20I side and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy.

While there were changes to the leadership of the T20I side, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did not find a place in the squad for the T20I series.

A day later, the T20I batting sensation Suryakumar reacted to his elevation to the post of vice-captain of the national team and said he is looking forward to serve in the role.

"It (vice-captaincy) was not expected. I can only say it's kind of a reward to me for the way I (have) played this year. It feels good and I'm really looking forward to it," Surya told reporters after day two of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra here.

Suryakumar also said that he received the news through his father, who forwarded him the team list and the batter's reaction was of utter disbelief.

"I came to know from my dad who is always active on social media. He forwarded me the list and also sent me a short message - 'not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting'. For a moment, I closed my eyes and asked myself, 'is this a dream?' It's a great feeling," he added.

On whether the added responsibility will put him under pressure, Surya said, "I always had responsibility and pressure. I always enjoy my game and (do) not carry any extra baggage.

"It's simple. I keep (leave) all my thinking at the team hotel and the nets. Whenever I'm batting, I just go out there to enjoy my game."

(With Agency inputs)