Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Multiple Records in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

In the third T20I at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7), Yadav, who is in the form of his life, became the fastest player to reach 1500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken.

The 32-year-old took only 843 balls to reach this landmark in T20I cricket, the fastest among all players and he also became the third-fastest to reach the 1500-run mark in T20Is in terms of innings.

The fastest batters to reach the landmark in terms of innings are Indian batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1500 runs in T20Is.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings, while Suryakumar follows him in the list by reaching the milestone in 43 innings.

Yadav is also the first-ever player to reach the landmark with a strike rate of 150 or more.

In 45 matches and 43 innings, he has scored 1578 runs at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 180.34.

With his 51-ball unbeaten knock of 112, Yadav now has three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 117.

He is now joint second-highest for players with centuries in T20Is. Only Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has four T20I centuries. Yadav, Glenn Maxwell of Australia and New Zealand's Colin Munro all have three centuries each.

Suryakumar also smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in T20Is, taking just 45 balls to bring up his third century in the shortest format. The fastest T20I century by an Indian is by skipper Rohit, who scored a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Yadav now also has joint 12th fastest hundred T20I along with South Africa batter Richard Levi. The fastest (35 balls) is jointly held by Rohit, David Miller and Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Top 15 Fastest Hundreds in T20I

Player Balls Match Venue Date David Miller 35 South Africa v Bangladesh Potchefstroom 29/10/2017 Rohit Sharma 35 India v Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/2017 Sudesh Wickramasekara 35 Czech Republic v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/2019 Sivakumar Periyalwar 39 Romania v Turkey Ilfov County 29/08/2019 Zeeshan Kukikhel 39 Hungary v Austria Lower Austria 05/06/2022 Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming 40 Japan v South Korea Sano 15/10/2022 George Munsey 41 Scotland v Netherlands Dublin (Malahide) 16/09/2019 Shaheryar Butt 41 Belgium v Czech Republic Walferdange 29/08/2020 Hazratullah Zazai 42 Afghanistan v Ireland Dehradun 23/02/2019 Liam Livingstone 42 England v Pakistan Nottingham 17/07/2021 Jean-Pierre Kotze 43 Namibia v Botswana Windhoek 20/08/2019 Richard Levi 45 South Africa v New Zealand Hamilton 19/02/2012 Suryakumar Yadav 45 India v Sri Lanka Rajkot 07/01/2023 Faf du Plessis 46 South Africa v West Indies Johannesburg 11/01/2015 KL Rahul 46 India v West Indies Lauderhill 27/08/2016