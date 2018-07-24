Duleep Trophy: BCCI replaces banned Punjab keeper Abhishek Gupta with Akshay Wadkar

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8. In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation.

The 27-year-old Gupta's suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14. Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.

The board on Tuesday (July 24) made the changes in the squad after the goof-up was brought to its notice.

"It was brought to notice by the BCCI Anti-Doping team that Abhishek Gupta who was initially added in the India Red squad is serving an 8-month ban for a doping violation. His ban is set to end on the 14th of September, 2018. The Senior Selection Committee has reached a consensus that Akshay Wadkar will be included in the India Red team as Gupta's replacement," said Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Honorary Secretary of BCCI.

The selectors met in Kolkata on Monday (July 23) to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green. Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

The revised squad is as follows:

India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Akshay Wadkar (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj.

India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth.

