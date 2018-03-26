Swift and serious action needed, feel Australia legends

In this grim hour, Mykhel traced two Australian cricketers of the past to find out what they thought of the situation. They were colourful cricketers in their playing time who were not afraid to play hard-nosed cricket interspersed with a few 'words' if required.

Merv Hughes has played 53 Tests for Australia for 212 wickets and was never shy of sledging as a weapon to unsettle the opposition batsman. But the former fast bowler called for swift action by the Cricket Australia to set a model.

"Steve Smith has brought so much to Australian cricket. He is a fantastic batsman but that does not absolve him from whatever he has done and he has admitted it too. So, the punishment should be decisive because it should act as a deterrent," said Hughes.

"This episode should not be brushed aside and I hope the authorities will deal with it suitable seriousness," he added.

No character struck spectators' mind more than Greg Matthews on a cricket field. The off-spinner is familiar to Indian spectators too as he had dismissed Maninder Singh leg before off the penultimate ball of the Madras Test (1986) to earn Australia a tie.

Like Hughes, Matthews too was a part of the no-nonsensical Australian side of the 80s under Allan Border. But the actions of his successors have left him a distraught man.

"They should not have done that. We too have played some hard cricket and never backed away and were never shy of telling a few things to the opposition players. Yes, we were an in your face bunch but did not twist the law like the current bunch did in South Africa.

"It has been quite unfortunate, whatever happened and cricket does not need such episodes. It has to be dealt with seriously because Australian cricket has a rich legacy and that should not be allowed to further tarnished," said Matthews.