Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Schedule, Teams in Quarterfinals, Squads, TV telecast channel, Timing, Venue

We have witnessed some terrific performances from the participating teams and some scintillating individual performances in the league stage of the tournament.

Karnataka are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the event two times in a row in 2018-19, 2019-20. They are once again into the quarter-finals and face Punjab in the knock-out game. Karnataka would be looking to make it to the semi-finals and enter the finals for the third successive time. While Tamil Nadu will be facing Himachal Pradesh in the second quarterfinal on the same day.

The third quarterfinal will be held between Haryana and Baroda on January 27 while Bihar will take on Rajasthan in the fourth quarter-final on the same day.

All the matches will be held at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.

Here are all the essential details about the finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament:

Quarterfinal 1: Karnataka vs Punjab

January 26 at 12 PM

Quarterfinal 2: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal

January 26 at 7 PM

Quarterfinal 3: Haryana vs Baroda

January 27 at 12 PM

Quarterfinal 4: Bihar vs Rajasthan

January 27 at 7 PM

Semi-Finals

SF 1: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4

January 29, 12 PM

SF 2: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3

FINAL

Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

January 31, 7 PM

TV Channel:

LIVE on Star Sports 1/Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com.

Squads:

Punjab: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande.

Karnataka: Karun Nair (captain), Pavan Deshpande (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, KV Siddharth, KL Shrijith, BR Sharath, Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, V Koushik, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), R S Jaganath Sinivas, B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin.

Baroda: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Himachal Pradesh: R Thakur, Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist.

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (captain), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Haryana: Ankit Kumar(C), Pramod Chandila, Himanshu Rana, Shubam Rohilla, Rohit Pramod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rahul Tewatia, Kapil Hooda(wk), Nitin Saini(wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajit Chahal, Ashish Hooda, Sanjay Pahal, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Arun Chaprana, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Sumit Kumar.

Bihar: Ashutosh Aman(C), Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Mangal Mahrour, Samar Quadri, MD Rahmatullah, Vikash Ranjan(wk), Shasheem Rathour, Yashasvi Rishav, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav(wk), Amod Yadav.